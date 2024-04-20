EVMs shifted to strong rooms, three-tier security in place in Coimbatore

April 20, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A three-tier security has been put in place at the Government College of Technology on Thadagam Road and the EVMs used in all the six Assembly segments of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat have been sealed and kept in six strong rooms.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said 24 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are guarding the strong rooms in three shifts and in addition an interim and external rings of security are also in place. In total, 233 police personnel will be guarding the GCT premises in three shifts.

The process of storing the EVMs in strong rooms and sealing them took place in the presence of the candidates and their political party representatives and the general observers.

A similar arrangement is in place at the NGM College in Pollachi and the votes polled in the six Assembly segments of the Pollachi Lok Sabha seat have been put in strong rooms and sealed in the presence of District Revenue Officer and Returning Officer for Pollachi Lok Sabha seat Dr. M. Sharmila and the candidates and the general observers.