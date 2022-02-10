EVMs sent to 230 booths in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI

10 February 2022 18:35 IST

A total of 275 EVMs have been allocated to 230 polling booths in Dharmapuri municipality and the 10 town panchayats in the district. The allocationof 275 EVMs includes 47 reserve EVMs taking into account the exclusion of two polling booths in Palacodde, where two candidates have been declared elected unopposed.

Earlier, the second randomisation of EVMs for the local body elections to Dharmapuri municipality and the 10 town panchayats was carried out through lot system under the supervision of the District Election Officer and Collector S. Dhivadarshini, the district election observer and Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops R. Brinda Devi, and polling officials and representatives of recognised political parties.

The randomisation of 275 EVMs entailed allocation of 69 EVMs to Dharmapuri municipality; 36 for Harur town panchayat; 22 each for Palacodde and Pennagaram town panchayats; and 18 each for Kadathur, Kambainallur, Karimangalam, Marandahalli, Paaparapatti, Paapireddipatti and P.Mallapuram town panchayats.

