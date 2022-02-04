EVMs randomised

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday randomised the ballot and control units to be used for the ensuing urban local bodies elections.

A release from the civic body said officials involved in election work randomised the machines in front of representatives of recognised political parties. Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara was present.

The officials randomised the electronic voting machines at the passport office complex in Uppilipalayam and on North Coimbatore Corporation school premises.

The Corporation would be using 1,556 ballot units and as many control units, the release added.