EVMs randomised in Erode

They are meant for the ancillary polling stations

Randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs), to be used in the ancillary polling stations in all the eight Assembly constituencies, was completed here on Tuesday.

The process was carried out by District Election Officer C. Kathiravan through the Election Commission of India website in the presence of Prasanth Kumar Mishra, General observer for Bhavani and Anthiyur Assembly constituencies, and representatives from the recognised political parties.

Mr. Kathiravan said that a total of 3,45 control units, 4,757 ballot units and 3,695 VVPATs will be used in 2,741 polling stations, including 526 ancillary polling stations, at 926 locations in all the eight Assembly constituencies.

On March 8, randomisation was completed for 3,291 control units, 3,291 ballot units and 3,558 VVPATs and were sent to the respective constituencies.

On Tuesday, randomisation was done for 1,173 ballot units and 142 VVPATs for all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district. Thus, a total of 11,455 units would be used in all the 2,741 polling stations on April 6, he added.

Personal Assistants to Collector, Balaji (General), Eswaran (Accounts), Karuppasamy (Election), Tahsildar Sivagami (Election, District Manager of Tasmac V. Manimozhi and other election officials were present.