EVMs kept in strong rooms in Salem and Namakkal districts; both districts register a 78.16% turnout

April 20, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Central Armed Police Force personnel guarding the strong room where the EVMs and VVPATs used in the Lok Sabha polls to Salem Parliamentary constituency have been stored. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) utilized in Salem and Namakkal districts during Saturday’s elections were securely stored in strong rooms at counting centers. Both districts recorded a turnout of 78.16%.

In Salem district, EVMs from 1,766 polling booths across Salem South, Salem North, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi, and Omalur assembly constituencies, falling under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency, were transported to strong rooms at Karuppur Government Engineering College. The rooms were sealed in the presence of political party representatives, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, and election general observer G.B. Patil on Saturday. These strong rooms are equipped with a five-layer security cover and monitored by CCTV cameras

Collector Brindha Devi ensured uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, and toilet facilities at the counting centres. The Salem Lok Sabha Constituency recorded a 78.16% turnout, including 84.71% in Edappadi, 84.68% in Veerapandi, 82.93% in Omalur, 75.49% in Salem South, 70.70% in Salem West and 70.59% in Salem North Assembly Constituency.

Similarly, in Namakkal district, EVMs from 1,661 polling booths in Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Senthamangalam, Rasipuram, Paramathi Velur, and Sankagiri assembly constituencies, under the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency, were transported to a counting center at a private college in Ilaiyampalayam near Tiruchengode. These EVMs were sealed in the presence of political party representatives and District Collector S. Uma. A total of 262 CCTV cameras are installed in the strong rooms.

The Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency also recorded a 78.16% turnout, including 81.75% in Sankagiri, 81.59% in Rasipuram, 78.08% in Senthamangalam, 77.26% in Paramathi Velur, 75.75% in Tiruchengode and 74.32% in Namakkal Assembly Constituency.

