GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EVMs kept in strong rooms in Salem and Namakkal districts; both districts register a 78.16% turnout

April 20, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Central Armed Police Force personnel guarding the strong room where the EVMs and VVPATs used in the Lok Sabha polls to Salem Parliamentary constituency have been stored.

Central Armed Police Force personnel guarding the strong room where the EVMs and VVPATs used in the Lok Sabha polls to Salem Parliamentary constituency have been stored. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) utilized in Salem and Namakkal districts during Saturday’s elections were securely stored in strong rooms at counting centers. Both districts recorded a turnout of 78.16%.

In Salem district, EVMs from 1,766 polling booths across Salem South, Salem North, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi, and Omalur assembly constituencies, falling under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency, were transported to strong rooms at Karuppur Government Engineering College. The rooms were sealed in the presence of political party representatives, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, and election general observer G.B. Patil on Saturday. These strong rooms are equipped with a five-layer security cover and monitored by CCTV cameras

Collector Brindha Devi ensured uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, and toilet facilities at the counting centres. The Salem Lok Sabha Constituency recorded a 78.16% turnout, including 84.71% in Edappadi, 84.68% in Veerapandi, 82.93% in Omalur, 75.49% in Salem South, 70.70% in Salem West and 70.59% in Salem North Assembly Constituency.

Similarly, in Namakkal district, EVMs from 1,661 polling booths in Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Senthamangalam, Rasipuram, Paramathi Velur, and Sankagiri assembly constituencies, under the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency, were transported to a counting center at a private college in Ilaiyampalayam near Tiruchengode. These EVMs were sealed in the presence of political party representatives and District Collector S. Uma. A total of 262 CCTV cameras are installed in the strong rooms.

The Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency also recorded a 78.16% turnout, including 81.75% in Sankagiri, 81.59% in Rasipuram, 78.08% in Senthamangalam, 77.26% in Paramathi Velur, 75.75% in Tiruchengode and 74.32% in Namakkal Assembly Constituency.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.