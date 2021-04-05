EVMs despatched to polling stations in Tiruppur

The electronic voting machines (EVM) and other poll-related equipment were despatched to the 3,343 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies of Tiruppur district on Monday ahead of the polls.

Over 4,000 control units, ballot units and voter verified paper audit trails were sent to the polling stations from the strong rooms of the respective constituencies through 297 zonal officers, a release said. This time, COVID-19 kits comprising 13 items such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers were also sent to the poll stations.

Meanwhile, the district administration distributed election duty orders to 16,046 polling staff on Monday. Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan issued the orders at two polling stations – Government Arts and Science College at Palladam and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Avinashi.

At Palladam, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan told mediapersons dry runs to transport EVMs and other poll materials were held on Sunday in the district.

He requested all voters to wear masks while coming to the booths to cast votes.

Election officials said over 6,600 volunteers would assist the district administration to provide hand sanitisers and check temperature of the voters.

A total of 1,108 wheelchairs (one per polling station location) would be available for the differently abled voters in Tiruppur district.