EVMs arrive from Maharashtra

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, electronic voting machines (EVMs) have arrived here from Maharashtra.
Collector K. Rajamani, who inspected the EVMs before they were taken to a strong room, told journalists that for the 3,048 polling booths, the administration required 4,267 ballot units, as many control units and 4,500 VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) machines.
The district had 753 ballot units, 205 control unit and 85 VVPAT machines. Those that arrived on Monday were from Satara in Maharashtra. A few more ballot and control units and VVPAT machines were on their way from Solapur.
Engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited would inspect all the machines on December 23, Mr. Rajamani said, adding that he had inspected the machines on Monday in the presence of representatives of political parties.
