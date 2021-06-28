EVM strong room inspected

SALEM

28 June 2021 23:26 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham inspected the electronic voting machine (EVM) strong room at the Collectorate here in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

According to a release, the inspections were conducted as part of periodical checks as instructed by the Election Commission. In the two strongrooms, there were 1,564 ballot units, 1,287 control units and 1,619 VVPAT machines including 46 ballot units, 57 control units and 150 VVPAT machines which were under repair.

The release said 139 ballot units and 177 control units that were defective had also been placed in the strong rooms.

