Evicted tribal families stage protest inside ATR

COIMBATORE

15 August 2020 23:05 IST

Members of the Kallar Kadar families, who were evicted from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in August last year, staged a protest against the Forest Department at Theppakulamedu inside the tiger reserve on Saturday, seeking allocation of land to them under provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

Around 130 people from Kallar Kadar and nearby Udumanparai settlements staged the peaceful protest on the Independence Day.

Authorities of ATR had evicted 23 families of Kallar Kadar settlement from their traditional land inside the tiger reserve and made them stay in six houses in a tea estate at Thaimudi near Valparai on August 20 last year.

“We chose Theppakulamedu inside ATR as an alternative land for rehabilitation in a gram sabha held on March 6, 2020 following instructions given by the District Collector. The Forest Department alone is opposing the allotment of the land,” said Rajalakshmi Jayapal, a tribeswoman.

Anish, a tribesman, said the Forest Department forced the residents to conduct another gram sabha to choose a land other than Theppakulamedu. “We resorted to stage the peaceful protest following the torture of the Forest Department,” he said.

On Friday, forest range officer of Manombolly forest range of ATR visited the tribal families at Thaimudi and insisted them to convene another gram sabha.

The District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division attached to ATR spoke to representatives of the settlement over phone and pressed the demand.

Tribal rights activist S. Thanraj said the Department remained adamant in its approach towards granting forest rights to the early forest dwellers.

“They usually do not resort to stage protest. Saturday’s protest was for their livelihood and for upholding their rights under the FRA,” he said.