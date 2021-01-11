Everyone has right to claim legacy of MGR: Kamal Haasan

ERODE

11 January 2021 23:41 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said everyone had the right to claim the legacy of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, and that he was one of them.

Stating that many had questioned him for staking claim to MGR's legacy, he said "Everyone has the right, and I am one among them."

At an election campaign meeting at Gobichettipalayam here, he asked the people to vote for a person based on achievements, not on the basis of caste. "If you do, tomorrow will be ours”, he said.

Mr. Kamal Hassan insisted people thought about their families "as they (without mentioning any politician or party) had amassed wealth for seven generations".

When people in the crowd said the market at Gobichettipalayam was not opened for nine months, affecting 900 families, Mr. Kamal quipped “They had opened many other shops, but not this. Because, money from this market goes to the people whereas money from those shops goes to them”.

On his connect with Gobichettipalayam, Mr. Haasan said he acted as child artist in “Paadha Kaanikkai” in 1962 that was produced by G.N. Velumani who hailed from Gobichettipalayam. He said many of his successful movies were directed by G.N. Rangarajan, who was also from Gobichettipalayam.

Mr. Haasan also also recalled the contributions of stalwarts from the area, including G.S. Lakshmana Iyer who banned manual scavenging when he was the chairman of Gobichettipalayam Municipality.

