‘Every department in Coimbatore should develop a five-year plan’

Every State Government department in Coimbatore should develop a five-year plan and roadmap for implementation, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji told officials at a review meeting he chaired at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Saturday.

A release quoting the Minister said the roadmap should have year-wise targets. If a department executing the roadmap faced funds shortage, it should immediately take it to the State Government’s notice. He would help in taking those issues to the notice of either the Chief Minister or Minister concerned to secure funds.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said the Coimbatore Corporation would soon implement a grievance redress scheme wherein officials would directly meet people to redress their grievances. In rural areas, the District Collector and he would meet people in person. This would be called the ‘makkalai thedi mavatta nirvagam’ scheme.

And, the officials concerned – be it in Corporation or other local bodies or other departments – should take steps to redress those grievances within 15 days of receiving those petitions.

The scheme would also be implemented in seven municipalities, including the four newly-upgraded ones and 33 town panchayats, he added.

As for drinking water supply, he asked officials in the Corporation and rural areas to ensure that the local bodies supplied water every two days.

The State Government would come up with a mobile application for giving single-window clearance for giving licence for starting new enterprises or industries. It would design the application in such a way that the District Collectors had supervisory control to review application status.

The release said the Minister asked officials to ensure that the Government’s schemes were implemented without any delay in Coimbatore.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, City Police Commissioner Deepak Damor and other senior officials were present at the meeting.