January 26, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A range of cultural performances imbued with patriotic fervour, and honouring of freedom fighters marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations organised by the district administration at the Chikkanna Government Arts College Ground in Tiruppur on Friday.

As many as 1,028 students from various schools presented the cultural performances.

Surviving freedom fighters and heirs of martyrs were draped with shawls by District Collector T. Christuraj.

The Collector inspected the guard of honour presented by police personnel, and released doves and balloons after unfurling the national flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 61.82 lakh under government schemes to 59 beneficiaries, including differently-abled and hearing-impaired persons, farmers and those belonging to SC/ST communities.

Mr. Christuraj honoured 236 government employees with performance award and 62 policemen with Chief Minister‘s medal on the occasion in the presence of Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police Praveenkumar Abinapu, Superintendent of Police Saminathan and other senior officials.

Later in the day, the Collector took part in Gram Sabha meeting as a special observer at Mudalipalayam Panchayat.

The points of discussion at the meetings encompassed formation of more number of women self-help groups, certifying small and marginal farmers for eligibility to apply for government welfare schemes, assessment of literacy initiatives, and fulfillment of basic amenities.

On the Tiruppur Corporation premises, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar unfurled the national flag in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar Giriyappanavar, and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam.

The Mayor presented certificates of appreciation to employees in recognition of performance. Later, the Mayor paid floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT