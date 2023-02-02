ADVERTISEMENT

Events held to mark World Wetlands Day in Salem and Namakkal districts

February 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh handing over prize to a student who came winner in the competition held as part of World Wetlands Day celebration on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPL

The World Wetlands Day was celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

On behalf of the Forest Department, the day was celebrated on the theme “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration” at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park with school students.

District Collector S. Karmegam presided over the function. Mr. Karmegam said that wetlands mean natural water bodies and tanks, lakes, ponds, and other water bodies created by humans.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave his consent to providing funds to the tune of ₹8 crore for the expansion of Kurumbapatti park. Apart from expansion, wild animals will be brought to the park. It is the duty of everyone to ensure the protection of forests, and students should learn about this, Mr. Karmegam added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Forest Officer Sashank Kashyap Ravi and officials participated.

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh distributed prizes to school and college students, who won in drawing and elocution contests held to commemorate the day at a function held at the Namakkal Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US