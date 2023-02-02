Events held to mark World Wetlands Day in Salem and Namakkal districts

February 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Salem

The World Wetlands Day was celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

On behalf of the Forest Department, the day was celebrated on the theme “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration” at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park with school students.

District Collector S. Karmegam presided over the function. Mr. Karmegam said that wetlands mean natural water bodies and tanks, lakes, ponds, and other water bodies created by humans.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave his consent to providing funds to the tune of ₹8 crore for the expansion of Kurumbapatti park. Apart from expansion, wild animals will be brought to the park. It is the duty of everyone to ensure the protection of forests, and students should learn about this, Mr. Karmegam added.

District Forest Officer Sashank Kashyap Ravi and officials participated.

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh distributed prizes to school and college students, who won in drawing and elocution contests held to commemorate the day at a function held at the Namakkal Collectorate.