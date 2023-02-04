Events held to mark World Cancer Day in Coimbatore

February 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap launched an exclusive QR code by the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) on answers for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on cancer and also launched free prostrate cancer screening camp here on Saturday.

Institute Director P. Guhan said, “The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is ‘Close the Care Gap’... We need more awareness among the public. SRIOR launched an exclusive QR code, displayed on www.digione.in/srior/CancerDay/index.html, for answers to the FAQs on cancer in Tamil and English languages.” He said the global burden of cancer is rising, and India, which registered 13 lakh cases in 2019 added one lakh cases in two years. Its cancer burden is 14.62 lakh cases per year and it loses eight lakh people every year.

He said that in order to reduce these deaths, greater public awareness is required. Not all in India can get access to quality cancer care and afford the treatment, but all can help reduce the burden by knowing about cancer. Hence, it is important to tell people about the causes of cancer and keep them alert and aware.

Lung cancer and oral cancer account for 60% of the cancer cases in India. These cancers are caused by tobacco usage and alcohol abuse.

The institute also launched free prostate cancer screening till February 28. SNR Sons Charitable Trust Joint Managing Trustee R. Sundar and SRIOR Consultant Surgical Oncologist Karthikesh were present.

Gem Hospital

Gem Hospital honoured 75 patients who survived cancer —predominantly cancers of the gastro system and gynaecology, according to a release.

All patients, including beneficiaries of the Care for Life project, and robotic cancer surgery were provided with health benefit cards for free follow-up tests.

Mr. Prathap congratulated the hospital’s efforts at the event. Gem Hospital CEO Praveen Raj, doctors and staff, Rotarians, and family of patients attended the function.

CMCH

Last year, 28,454 outpatients and 6,873 inpatients were treated at the Regional Cancer Centre at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

To raise awareness among the public, Mayor A. Kalpana flagged off a student rally.

Police Department

Over 500 women police personnel from Law and Order, Crime, and Armed Reserve, besides ministerial staff of the city police, led by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and oncologists, participated in an awareness programme on breast and cervical cancer organised by the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation at Hindustan College of Arts and Science.

Mr. Balakrishnan said cancer could be prevented through lifestyle practices and cured in its early stage through diagnosis. “One should fight cancer psychologically, as the disease could affect only our body, not our thoughts,” he said.

Oncologists cleared the doubts of the police personnel and appealed to them to remove the stigma surrounding it.