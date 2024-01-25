Events held to mark National Voters’ Day in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

January 25, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The 14th National Voters’ Day was marked here through various events at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Thursday. Various contests on creating awareness on the significance of voting was conducted.

Winners of the various contests were felicitated by Collector K.M. Sarayu on the occasion.

Prizes worth ₹42,500 were awarded to the winners. The National Voters’ Day is being marked by the Election Commission of India every year on January 25, since 2011. The day is celebrated in all the 1090 polling booths, and government offices.

Earlier, Collector Sarayu flagged off a signature campaign for voter awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Shanthi launched the celebrations at the Collectorate. The day was marked by felicitation for students, who had won various contests driving home the significance of voting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.