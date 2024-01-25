ADVERTISEMENT

Events held to mark National Voters’ Day in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

January 25, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The 14th National Voters’ Day was marked here through various events at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Thursday. Various contests on creating awareness on the significance of voting was conducted.

Winners of the various contests were felicitated by Collector K.M. Sarayu on the occasion.

Prizes worth ₹42,500 were awarded to the winners. The National Voters’ Day is being marked by the Election Commission of India every year on January 25, since 2011. The day is celebrated in all the 1090 polling booths, and government offices.

Earlier, Collector Sarayu flagged off a signature campaign for voter awareness.

In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Shanthi launched the celebrations at the Collectorate. The day was marked by felicitation for students, who had won various contests driving home the significance of voting.

