Events held for children living with disabilities

November 27, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A differently abled boy taking part in an event to mark International day of disabled persons held at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Vandipettai in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

Training and cultural events to instil confidence among children with disabilities got under way in the Nilgiris district.

The event, organised for children from Gudalur and Pandalur since November 14, will be held till December 3.

In a statement, officials from the School Education Department in the Nilgiris said that the programmes is being held to commemorate the International Day of Disabled Persons.

“So far, programmes to instil the confidence of children living with disabilities, and to make them feel more accepted have been organised. These include programmes to showcase the talents of children through finger painting, as well as song, dance and fancy dress competitions,” said an official from the Department. The events were organised at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Vandipettai. A total of 25 children living with disabilities have taken part in the events.

Parents of the students, the headmistress of the school as well as teachers and physiotherapists assisting the students all took part in the events, a statement said.

