ADVERTISEMENT

Events held at AFAC to mark birth anniversary of Arjan Singh

April 15, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cleanliness drive being conducted at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore to mark the 104th birth anniversary of Marshal (Late) Arjan Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Air Force paid tributes to Marshal of the Indian Air Force (Late) Arjan Singh DFC on his 104th birth anniversary on Saturday.

The sole ‘’Five Star’’ rank officer of the IAF was an epitome of dynamic personality, professional competence, leadership and strategic acumen. The foresightedness of the IAF has contributed immensely in furtherance of the operational might of the nation and thereby heralding an era of formidable Indian Air Force.

To commemorate this historic day, series of events were conducted at the Air Force Administrative College from April 8 to 15. A memorial lecture was held on April 13, a cleanliness drive was organised on the college premises on April 8 and a drawing and painting competition was conducted for the students of Air Force School, Coimbatore on April 10.

These events were oriented to highlight the contribution made by the Marshal of IAF to the nation and especially to the Indian Air Force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US