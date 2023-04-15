HamberMenu
Events held at AFAC to mark birth anniversary of Arjan Singh

April 15, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Cleanliness drive being conducted at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore to mark the 104th birth anniversary of Marshal (Late) Arjan Singh.

Cleanliness drive being conducted at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore to mark the 104th birth anniversary of Marshal (Late) Arjan Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Air Force paid tributes to Marshal of the Indian Air Force (Late) Arjan Singh DFC on his 104th birth anniversary on Saturday.

The sole ‘’Five Star’’ rank officer of the IAF was an epitome of dynamic personality, professional competence, leadership and strategic acumen. The foresightedness of the IAF has contributed immensely in furtherance of the operational might of the nation and thereby heralding an era of formidable Indian Air Force.

To commemorate this historic day, series of events were conducted at the college from April 8 to 15. A memorial lecture was held on April 13, a cleanliness drive was organised on the college premises on April 8 and a drawing and painting competition was conducted for the students of Air Force School, Coimbatore on April 10.

These events were oriented to highlight the contribution made by the Marshal of IAF to the nation and especially to the Indian Air Force.

