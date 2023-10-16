HamberMenu
Event to mark Nilgiris’ transition to organic farming held

October 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Garden of Hope Trust organised an event to mark the vision for “Organic Nilgiris 2030” to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Friends of Hope, UK in Udhagamandalam recently.

“The event focused on fostering a transition towards entirely organic farming in Nilgiris by the year 2030, an effort initiated after the roadmap for organic farming was set in motion by the previous Collector, Innocent Divya, in 2019. This visionary mission not only aspires to transform the region’s agricultural practices but also underscores the importance of nurturing the well-being of the local community and the environment,” a release from the organisers of the event said.

Vanya Orr, who inspired the organic farming movement, and Friends of Hope, UK, were recognised for their contributions during the event.

David Pople, Trustee Director, Friends of Hope, UK, and Vanya Orr, Honorary president, Friends of Hope, UK were present.

Shibila Mary, Joint Director of Horticulture, presided over the event and emphasised the need to reduce or even ban the sale of pesticides. This commitment to environmentally-friendly farming practices was an essential aspect of achieving the vision of “Organic Nilgiris 2030, the release added.

