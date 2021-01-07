Coimbatore

Event on agriculture held as part of Coimbatore Vizha

Coimbatore Vizha, which hosts events across sectors from January 2 to 10, had sessions related to agriculture on Wednesday.

‘Agriculture and Beyond’ was the day’s highlight on Wednesday. D.R. Karthikeyan, former Director of CBI and president of the National Agriculturists Awareness Movement, inaugurated the programme.

Promoting innovations in rural areas, agripreneurship opportunities, sustainable organic farming methods, vertical farming, aeroponics, smart farming in agriculture, etc were the topics covered.

Professors from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University and experts addressed the audience online.

Webinars related to agriculture and agri business will be held on January 7 and 8 too, virtually. The topics to be covered are organic farming, smart farming, post harvest technologies, etc.

Those interested can log on to www.coimbatorevizha.com for registration.

The Vizha also had health screening for workers, quiz, etc on Wednesday.

