Evening Uzhavar Sandhais see poor response in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

December 11, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

Response to evening markets started on a trial basis in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts remains tepid, both from consumers and farmer producer organisations.

The Uzhavar Sandhai at RS Puram in Coimbatore was prepared to have stalls in the evening. Started in November, just about four FPOs sell products now in the evenings though the nunber was more initially. On Sundays, these FPOs, too, do not come.

The FPOs sell value-added agri products that they make. They sought permission to sell vegetables, too. However, that has not been permitted.

“Farmers, who sell vegetables in the mornings are apprehensive of fall in sales, if vegetables are sold in the evening too. Hence, we have permitted sale of only value-added products,” said an official. There is poor response from customers because of lack of awareness, the official said.

In Tiruppur, the evening market was inaugurated at Tiruppur South Uzhavar Sandhai on November 3.

An official from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said nine FPOs had put up stalls to sell value-added products such as oil, organic sugar, and minor millets in the market that functions from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed to the public about the functioning of the evening market. But consumers did not come forward to buy products from the FPOs, and the footfalls declined gradually from single digit to nil, in recent times, said the official. As of now, only three FPOs have put up their stalls in the market. They are also not keen regarding the evening market as they incur transportation charges every day, but do not see significant sales.

A review of the functioning of the evening market will be submitted to the Agriculture Department next month, the official added.