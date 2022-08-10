Coimbatore

Evening market at R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore from August 12 

An evening market will start functioning at the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore city from August 12. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS
Special Correspondent COIMBATORE August 10, 2022
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:15 IST

An evening market will function at the Uzhavar Sandhai at R.S. Puram in the city from August 12.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Marketing K. Sundaravadivelu told The Hindu on Wednesday the market would have stalls selling groceries, including oil, millets, natural sugar, varieties of masala powders, etc.

About 10 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will put up stalls to sell agri value-added products.

The evening market is started on a trial basis across the State. In Coimbatore, initially there will be 10 stalls at R.S. Puram. There will be no sale of vegetables in the evening market, he said.

The Uzhavar Sandhai at R.S. Puram has adequate lighting facilities and the market will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The FPOs can store the products at the market for the next day sales. While the prices for the vegetable market are fixed by the officials, for the evening market, efforts will be taken to ensure the prices of the products are reasonable for consumers and profitable to the FPOs.

The FPOs will sell products that they make and later they will start sourcing from other FPOs too. Since this is a pilot effort, there are no specific sales targets. Depending on the success, the number of stalls and products will be increased in the coming months, the official said.

