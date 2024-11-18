Evening coaching classes enhance skills of tribal students in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

An initiative taken by the Forest Department to conduct evening coaching classes for school children in 10 tribal hamlets located within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has significantly enhanced their learning skills, while also providing them with livelihood opportunities and reducing their dependence on the forest in the long term.

There are 21 Eco Development Committees (EDCs) functioning in villages in Hasanur Division that aim to protect wildlife, biodiversity and carryout eco-development activities in villages to improve the livelihood of tribal communities and also decrease their reliance on the forest. Educating tribal children, who face numerous challenges in accessing education, has been identified as a key priority and the department introduced the concept, “Pulikutti tuition centres”.

Under this initiative, students from Classes 1 to 10 attend daily classes from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their respective hamlets, taught by women tutors from the same communities. The classes have been running for over a month. While classes are typically held on school premises, in areas without schools, they are conducted at a common space within the hamlet. At present, 189 students attend these classes in the hamlets of Bangala Dhoddy, Arepalayam, Pudukadu, J.R.S. Puram, Selumi Dhoddy, Vella Dhoddy, Sujilkarai, Solagar Dhoddy, Balapadugai and Kodampalli.

The project is funded by the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Foundation and coordinated by the Sathyamangalam-based NGO, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR).

K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer for Hasanur Division, said the supplementary education centre’s aim was to raise awareness about the importance of education within the community. Classes were taught by tutors for atleast one-and-a-half hours in the evening, focusing on English, Maths and Science. “The monthly assessment of the students has been encouraging,” he said. The students also used this time to complete homework and review the lessons they were learning during the day at school, he added.

The project was first implemented in 2017 at STR, but it was discontinued within a year. However, it was one of the key components for which STR received an award for excellence in 2019, recognising the highest increment in the IV cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation by the Government of India.

S.C. Natraj, Director of SUDAR, said local women committed to teaching were selected as tutors because they were available on all days. He said the performance of each student was assessed and a monthly report was submitted to the department.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR, told The Hindu that in addition to regular school going students, the project also targeted school dropouts. “The initiative is planned for expansion to more hamlets within STR,” he said, noting that it had received a positive response from the local communities.

