Evening classes for school children in hill areas begin

A volunteer taking class for students at Agnipavi hamlet in Bargur hills in Erode district.

09 September 2021 23:17 IST

ERODE

With students from classes 1 to 8 not attending the schools for over one-and-a-half years due to COVID-19, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), a Sathyamangalam-based NGO, has started conducting evening classes in 10 hamlets in the district from Wednesday.

S.C. Natraj, Director, SUDAR, said that the pandemic has affected the learning of children, particularly in hill areas where access to online content, Kalvi television or other educational material is a challenge.

Hence, during the International Literacy Day that is observed on September 8 every year, the NGO started classes for students in the hill areas of Bargur, Kadambur and Hasanur with the help of volunteers. “Though the State government took all steps in reaching out to the students through Kalvi TV, many face hardship”, he said and added that hence, the concept of “street classes” was introduced.

Educated youths in the respective hamlets were roped in to conduct classes on the prescribed syllabus in text books, natural and environmental issues, sanitation, sports and farming. “Initially, classes were conducted at Kongadai and Agnipavi in Bargur hill, Periya Gundri, Anilnatham, Indira Nagar, Mahalithotti, Ukkiniyam and Nagalur in Kadambur hill and Gethesal and Kanakarai in Hasanur. Also, classes were conducted at Vilankombai tribal settlement.”

Mr. Natraj said that classes will be conducted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day and the initiative will help continuous learning among students.