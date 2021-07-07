Evening Care Centres to uplift tribal students in 10 districts

Part of Samagra Shiksha project, it will benefit over 28,000 students

Students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) community in 10 districts in the State would soon be able to revise lessons taught in schools in the evening hours and access the digital world through tablet computers, as work has begun to establish Evening Care Centres (ECC) in their localities.

Under the Samagra Shiksha, a Centrally sponsored integrated scheme for School Education, a total of 28,215 school-going ST students studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government schools in Coimbatore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Erode, The Nilgiris and Krishnagiri would be given special classes for two hours everyday by the Educational Volunteers (EVs) in their respective habitations, after school hours.

The EVs would help students revise the lessons taught in schools and also play a role in their overall development. A group of four students would be provided a tablet computer to access the digital world. Students would also get nutritious snacks, physical education training and yoga.

An official at the education department told The Hindu that though schools play a major role in ensuring the successful development of the students, learning environment and the area where the students live play a major role in determining their performance. “Students of hilly areas lack access to technology and migration of parents for jobs and other factors pose challenges to them,” the official said.

The objective is to improve the transition rate of ST students and improve their higher education prospects, which will finally improve their socio-economic conditions, the official said. A sum of ₹ 18.31 crore has been proposed for the project, which is expected to be conducted from July to February 2022. Work is on to identify students in hilly areas and EVs, who would be paid a monthly remuneration of ₹ 6,000.