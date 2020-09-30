Evaluation of SSLC answer scripts begins

KRISHNAGIRI

30 September 2020

Evaluation of SSLC mark sheets for private candidates commenced at Krishnagiri Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

This entails evaluation of 27,000 answer scripts in the district with adequate safety protocols.

According to the school education department, a total of 430 teachers, 43 chief examiners, 43 invigilators and seven headmasters for the final verification of the marks have been vested with the responsibility of evaluation of answer scripts.

A release said, adequate safety protocols have been adhered to with 10 evaluators set up for each room. Benches have also been set up in the campus of the government girls’ higher secondary school, to enforce physical distancing protocols.