Evaluation of Class XII answer scripts begins today

District Collector K. Rajamani (left) and Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha (right) inspecting an evaluation camp in Coimbatore on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A total of 11 evaluation camps in Coimbatore district and five in Tiruppur district have been set up to evaluate answer scripts of Class XII public examination that will start on Wednesday.

In Coimbatore district, five camps will be located in Coimbatore educational district, four in Pollachi educational district and two in S.S. Kulam educational district. A total of 3,200 members comprising 375 chief examiners, 375 scrutiny officers, 2,250 assistant examiners and 200 non-teaching staff will be involved in the evaluation process, an official press release said.

With COVID-19 precautionary measures to be put in place, a team of six officials will be present at all the evaluation camps to ensure compliance. The district administration has sought police protection for all the camps from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani and Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha inspected one of the centres in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

In Tiruppur district, three camps will be set up in Tiruppur educational district and one camp each in Dharapuram and Udumalpet educational districts. A total of 1,687 members comprising 200 chief examiners, 200 scrutiny officers, 1,200 assistant examiners and 87 non-teaching staff will be involved in the evaluation process. Masks will be provided at the evaluation camps, according to a release. On Tuesday, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Tiruppur CEO R. Ramesh inspected the arrangements at a school in Tiruppur educational district.

