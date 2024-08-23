‘Evaluate damage to Kalhatti ghat road after recent rain’

A Masinagudi resident and ecologist living in the Nilgiris has written to the Nilgiris District Collector, urging that the Kalhatti ghat road be re-evaluated, after recent spells of heavy rain had led parts of it being damaged, and posing a risk to road users.

Jean-Philippe Puyravad, an ecologist from the Sigur Nature Trust, said that he had observed the Kalhatti ghat road, an extremely dangerous stretch of road that connects Udhagamandalam with Masinagudi, had become increasingly damaged. “This road has been constructed over 100 years ago in a steep incline along the deep gorge of the Sigur valley. It has served its purpose well, connecting the residents of Sigur with Udhagamandalam, and a masterpiece of mountain engineering,” said Mr. Puyravaud in his letter.

He added that the road had been showing signs of damage over the last three years, but that due to heavy rain. “The road is structurally meant for vehicular traffic of the last century. Its widening has encouraged tourists, but constant vibrations have weakened the supporting material. Heavy trucks, countless mid-sized tourist buses and commercial vehicles transit every day.”

Mr. Puyravaud said the road proved to be a crucial link for local residents to Udhagamandalam town, and urged the Collector to order an immediate evaluation of the road by a team of competent engineers. “Re-route the heavy commercial vehicles and ascending tourist traffic via the main highway through Gudalur,” said Mr. Puyravaud, adding that immediate intervention could yet help stabilise the road.