EV testing centre awaits government approval

An electric vehicle (EV) motor development testing centre proposed by the engineering and pumpset industries in Coimbatore with support from the State government is expected to take off soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project, at a total cost of about ₹14 crores, is in the final stage of approval and will be sanctioned shortly,” said a government official.

The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA), the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), and the Scientific and Industrial Training Research Centre (Si Tarc) jointly proposed an EV motor micro cluster to boost supplies to the EV sector and to set up a common development and testing centre for EV motors.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 150 micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit from the project.

“The project is ready for approval. We expect the officials concerned to visit the facility we have created here and get the approval soon,” said an industry source.

EV is one of the emerging sectors and the MSMEs need support initially to get into it. A cluster promoted with government support will enable more MSMEs to start supplying for EVs, said the source.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.