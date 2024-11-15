 />
EV testing centre awaits government approval

Published - November 15, 2024 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An electric vehicle (EV) motor development testing centre proposed by the engineering and pumpset industries in Coimbatore with support from the State government is expected to take off soon.

“The project, at a total cost of about ₹14 crores, is in the final stage of approval and will be sanctioned shortly,” said a government official.

The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA), the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), and the Scientific and Industrial Training Research Centre (Si Tarc) jointly proposed an EV motor micro cluster to boost supplies to the EV sector and to set up a common development and testing centre for EV motors.

About 150 micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit from the project.

“The project is ready for approval. We expect the officials concerned to visit the facility we have created here and get the approval soon,” said an industry source.

EV is one of the emerging sectors and the MSMEs need support initially to get into it. A cluster promoted with government support will enable more MSMEs to start supplying for EVs, said the source.

