E.V. Ramasamy called DMK corrupt: H. Raja

Senior BJP leader H. Raja on Wednesday said the DMK had no right to talk about corruption and claimed that Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) had dubbed the DMK a corrupt party.

Mr. Raja, who was in Salem to interact with members of the weaving community, at a media interaction claimed that in 1964 “E. V. Ramasamy gave an interview that the DMK had turned into a corrupt party. He said those who were riding bicycles are travelling in luxury cars now.”

Citing the pending appeal in the 2G spectrum allocation case against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi, both Lok Sabha members, the BJP leader claimed two Lok Sabha seats would fall vacant in Tamil Nadu on March 15.

According to him, the people were aware that the DMK should not return to power as some of its functionaries had faced land grabbing charges earlier.

Backing the Salem-Chennai green expressway project, he contended that land was being acquired after offering “proper compensation”.

He said while the erstwhile UPA regime had waived farm loans to the tune of about ₹ 62,000 crore in a decade, the BJP-led Centre is now paying ₹ 6,000 per annum to nine crore farmers. So far, ₹ 95,000 crore has been disbursed, he said.

Party State vice-president K. Annamalai was present.