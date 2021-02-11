E.V. Ramasamy called DMK corrupt: H. Raja

Senior BJP leader H. Raja on Wednesday said the DMK had no right to talk about corruption and claimed that Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) had dubbed the DMK a corrupt party.
Mr. Raja, who was in Salem to interact with members of the weaving community, at a media interaction claimed that in 1964 “E. V. Ramasamy gave an interview that the DMK had turned into a corrupt party. He said those who were riding bicycles are travelling in luxury cars now.”
Citing the pending appeal in the 2G spectrum allocation case against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi, both Lok Sabha members, the BJP leader claimed two Lok Sabha seats would fall vacant in Tamil Nadu on March 15.
According to him, the people were aware that the DMK should not return to power as some of its functionaries had faced land grabbing charges earlier.
Backing the Salem-Chennai green expressway project, he contended that land was being acquired after offering “proper compensation”.
He said while the erstwhile UPA regime had waived farm loans to the tune of about ₹ 62,000 crore in a decade, the BJP-led Centre is now paying ₹ 6,000 per annum to nine crore farmers. So far, ₹ 95,000 crore has been disbursed, he said.
Party State vice-president K. Annamalai was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath