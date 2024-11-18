 />
Eurasian Wryneck spotted at Nanjarayan Tank in Tiruppur

Published - November 18, 2024 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Eurasian Wryneck was sighted at Nanjarayan Tank in Tiruppur.

Eurasian Wryneck was sighted at Nanjarayan Tank in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Arrival of a Eurasian Wryneck has been recorded for the first time at Nanjarayan Tank in Tiruppur district, which was accorded Ramsar Site status recently.

The bird breeds in Europe and during winter migrates to African and South East Asian nations. The bird’s presence was first recorded two years back in Tiruppur district in the Uppar Dam area, Ravindran Kamatchi, president of Nature Society of Tiruppur, said.

Member of the Nature Society of Tiruppur, Nandagopal, sighted the bird on Sunday, and on Monday morning, it was photographed by a team led by Mr. Ravindran. The bird is usually sighted at marshlands from India’s north to Central part. Sighting of the bird in the peninsular region is rare, Mr. Ravindran said.

With this addition, the count of the bird species in the water body that elevated to the status of Ramsar Site during August this year, has increased to 189.

The 188th species to be sighted at the Nanjarayan Tank was Eurasian Wigeon during January 2024. The previous bird to be sighted at the water body was Pacific golden plover (Pluvialis fulva), a medium-sized shorebird, during January 2021.

More than 20,000 birds, including a chunk encompassing migratory species, congregate at the marshland during the peak season.

The Tamil Nadu Government notified the Nanjarayan Tank as the 17th bird sanctuary in the State two years back. The Central Government brought the Nanjarayan wetland in the list of 85 Ramsar Sites. Environmentalists attributed the inclusion to the policy push from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for wetlands conservation and management in the country.

