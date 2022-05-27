Estimates Committee members inspect Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore

May 27, 2022 23:34 IST

The Estimates Committee, comprising 19 MLAs, recently inspected the construction of the elevated highway on Avinashi Road here.

A press release from the Highways Department said the 10.10 km four-lane flyover, along with the existing six-lane road, would provide 10 lanes for vehicle movement on the stretch from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam.

The Superintending Engineer, Highways - Projects, Coimbatore, R. Saravanan explained the salient features of the project to the members. He also highlighted the features and location of four up and four down ramps of seven metres that would be constructed as part of the project.

The Committee chairman T.R.B. Raja enquired about the new method of construction of the segmental box girder superstructure. The engineers explained that the superstructure was constructed with three metre and two metre segments that were precast at the yard at Thennamplayam and transported to the site, lifted with the help of launching girder and glued together. These are then pre-stressed with HT Strands and placed over the pier supports. In this method of construction, there was no hindrance to traffic. So far, 266 piers have been constructed and 20 spans of superstructure had been placed.

Divisional Engineer T. Nabisa Beevi, Assistant Divisional Engineers P. Sujatha and V. Agila were also present during the inspection.