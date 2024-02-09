Estimate Committee apprised about ₹341.62 crore requirement by various departments in Tiruppur

February 09, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

:Funding requirement of ₹341.62 crore for undertaking various works in Tiruppur district was conveyed by officials of different departments to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Estimate Committee, on Thursday, at the end of inspections spanning two days.

During the two days, the committee led by its chairperson K. Anbazhagan, Kumbakonam MLA, took stock of the works under progress through various departments, including school education, health, public works and HR and CE.

Accompanied by MLAs Gandhiraj, M. Sinthanaiselvan, S. Siakumar, Sellur K. Raju, Sevur S. Ramachandran, and E. Paranthman, the chairperson chaired a review meeting to mark the culmination of the visit.

District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Bhim and senior officials spoke about the requirements of the various departments.

The major requirement of ₹100 crore for construction of a check dam across Amaravathi river was highlighted by officials of the Water Resources Department. Officials also sought ₹1.75 crore additional funding every year for desilting the old and new irrigation canals fed by the Amaravathi Dam.

Likewise, for desilting and yearly maintenance of the Amaravathi Dam, Nallathangal Odai Dam, Vattamalai Karai Odai Dam, and canals, additional allotment of ₹1.5 crore every year was sought.

For construction of additional buildings at the Collectorate complex, a sum of of ₹57 crore was sought by the officials.

Health Department officials emphasised on start of Maternity and Paediatrics Wing in the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, at a cost of ₹60 crore, and allotment of ₹50 crore for the government hospital, Avinashi, under the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative.

For angiogram and cathlab facilities in the hospital, a sum of ₹5 crore will be required, officials said.

They highlighted the need for appointment of a professor and assistant professor in the medical college hospital, and sought sanction of ₹50 lakh per annum.

The other major demands pertained to construction of additional classrooms and a playground for the Government Higher Secondary School at Veerapandi, through utilisation of adjacent land parcel belonging to HR and CE Department. The need for fulfilling this task was estimated at the range of ₹25 crore.

Officials also drove home the need for construction of an additional Circuit House, and sought ₹5.12 crore for the purpose.

