Coimbatore

Estate worker injured in gaur attack near Valparai

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 29, 2022 21:52 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:52 IST

A 42-year-old man was injured in the attack of a gaur here on Friday.

The injured has been identified as C. Manikandan, who worked in Section II of Pannimedu estate of Tata Coffee Limited, near Valparai. According to the Forest Department, the gaur attacked Manikandan while he was working in the estate around 9.30 a.m. His left armpit was injured severely.

Coworkers rushed him to an estate hospital from where he was referred to a private speciality hospital in Coimbatore city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A. Manikandan, forest range officer of Manambolly range, visited the employee at the hospital and handed over an immediate relief of ₹10,000 based on directions of the Field Director and Deputy Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
wildlife
nature
Read more...