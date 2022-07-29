Estate worker injured in gaur attack near Valparai

A 42-year-old man was injured in the attack of a gaur here on Friday.

The injured has been identified as C. Manikandan, who worked in Section II of Pannimedu estate of Tata Coffee Limited, near Valparai. According to the Forest Department, the gaur attacked Manikandan while he was working in the estate around 9.30 a.m. His left armpit was injured severely.

Coworkers rushed him to an estate hospital from where he was referred to a private speciality hospital in Coimbatore city.

A. Manikandan, forest range officer of Manambolly range, visited the employee at the hospital and handed over an immediate relief of ₹10,000 based on directions of the Field Director and Deputy Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.