Establishments instructed to obtain registration as per  Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2023

The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has instructed new establishments employing 10 or more workers that had come after July 2, 2024, to apply and obtain a registration certificate, in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Application has to be made in Form-Y to the jurisdictional Inspector online with a fee of ₹100 through the designated web portal: http://labour.tn.gov.in, for obtaining registration in Form-Z, a press release issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) Tiruppur, A. Jeyakumar, said

The Inspector will issue registration certificate within 24 hours. As for existing establishments, the employer shall furnish online details of the establishment in Form ZB to the Inspector of the area, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.