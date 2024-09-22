GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Establishments instructed to obtain registration as per  Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2023

Application has to be made in Form-Y to the jurisdictional Inspector online with a fee of ₹100 through the designated web portal

Published - September 22, 2024 07:33 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department has instructed new establishments employing 10 or more workers that had come after July 2, 2024, to apply and obtain a registration certificate, in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Application has to be made in Form-Y to the jurisdictional Inspector online with a fee of ₹100 through the designated web portal: http://labour.tn.gov.in, for obtaining registration in Form-Z, a press release issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) Tiruppur, A. Jeyakumar, said

The Inspector will issue registration certificate within 24 hours. As for existing establishments, the employer shall furnish online details of the establishment in Form ZB to the Inspector of the area, the press release said.

Published - September 22, 2024 07:33 am IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.