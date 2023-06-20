ADVERTISEMENT

Establishments in Erode told to upload details of migrant workers on portal

June 20, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 All commercial establishments and other organisations in the district that have employed migrant workers from were asked to register the details of their employees on the portal http://labour.tn.gov.in/ism. 

A press release from the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said that the State government had recently launched a portal for uploading the details of inter-state migrant workers. Hence, shops, commercial establishments, hotels, restaurants, educational institutions, bakeries, motor transport companies, poultry farms, farmers, local bodies, hospitals, saloons and other organisations have been asked to upload the details. 

The employers can create a login ID by using the registration certificate/license number issued by the Department of Labour and fill employees’ details such as name, State, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, bank account details and address, the release added. 

