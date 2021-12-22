Establishments in Erode asked to ensure seating facilities for workers

The Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) has asked all shops and establishments in the district to ensure seating facilities to all its employees, failing which the department warned of action against the establishments.

A release from the department said that the State government had ordered the establishments to provide seating arrangements for all its workers during working hours as the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2021 mandates it. The release said that officials from the department will inspect the shops and establishments whether the norms are followed and warned that action will be taken if the facility is not provided to its workers. Hence, the release requested the shop owners to adhere to the norms.

Section 22-A of the Act calls for providing seating facilities for all employees so that they may take advantage of any opportunity to sit which may occur in the court of their work and thereby avoid on their toes situation throughout the working hours.