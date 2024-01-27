ADVERTISEMENT

137 establishments/shops in Coimbatore fined for working on Republic Day

January 27, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department on Friday conducted surprise checks at shops and establishments in Coimbatore to ascertain whether they were functioning on Republic Day without submitting the duly filled-in forms. Establishments, willing to function on Republic Day, have to submit a form declaring that the employees will be offered double pay or paid leave. On Friday, checks were conducted at 173 establishments and it was found that 68 shops, and 69 food business operators, totalling 137, were functioning without submitting the form. Depending on the number of workers, the shops/establishments were levied a fine ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹ 10,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US