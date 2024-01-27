137 establishments/shops in Coimbatore fined for working on Republic Day

January 27, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Labour Department on Friday conducted surprise checks at shops and establishments in Coimbatore to ascertain whether they were functioning on Republic Day without submitting the duly filled-in forms. Establishments, willing to function on Republic Day, have to submit a form declaring that the employees will be offered double pay or paid leave. On Friday, checks were conducted at 173 establishments and it was found that 68 shops, and 69 food business operators, totalling 137, were functioning without submitting the form. Depending on the number of workers, the shops/establishments were levied a fine ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹ 10,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.