137 establishments/shops in Coimbatore fined for working on Republic Day

January 27, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Labour Department on Friday conducted surprise checks at shops and establishments in Coimbatore to ascertain whether they were functioning on Republic Day without submitting the duly filled-in forms. Establishments, willing to function on Republic Day, have to submit a form declaring that the employees will be offered double pay or paid leave. On Friday, checks were conducted at 173 establishments and it was found that 68 shops, and 69 food business operators, totalling 137, were functioning without submitting the form. Depending on the number of workers, the shops/establishments were levied a fine ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹ 10,000.