Establishments asked to grant holiday with pay for workers from Karnataka

April 24, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ERODE

With phases two and three of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7 respectively, the Labour Department has asked establishments and organisations to grant a holiday to workers from the State.

A release from the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) V.M. Thirugnanasambandam said all permanent and temporary workers, contact workers and daily wage earners from Karnataka employed in industries, commercial establishments, shops, hotels and restaurants, motor transport organisations, IT companies, public sectors, beedi making units, should be granted a holiday to ensure 100% voting.

