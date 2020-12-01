Establishments asked to adhere COVID-19 norms

Salem

01 December 2020 22:07 IST

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, commercial establishments and marriage halls should not employ persons coming from containment zones and also persons who are above 65 years, said Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran here.

Chairing a meeting with traders, owners of marriage halls at Hasthampatti Zone here, the Commissioner said that eight special monitoring teams were formed to oversee the measures taken to prevent spread of the virus in all the 60 wards in the city. He said that shopkeepers and traders should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as instructed by the government and ensure that customers are allowed inside the shops only after thermal scanning is done and they wash their hands and hand sanitiser is applied. Workers should also follow these instructions regularly and should wear masks and hand gloves. Also, they should maintain personal distancing while consuming food. “If workers have a cough or fever, they should undergo medical examination without fail”, he added.

Mr. Ravichandran said that door handles, tables, chairs, floors, toilets and escalators and other items that are touched by the customers should be cleaned and disinfected regularly. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to the participants.

City Health Officer K. Parthiban, assistant executive engineers, revenue and health officials, sanitary inspectors and traders and owners of marriage halls participated.