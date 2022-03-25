Establish agriculture college at Bhavanisagar: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to establish an agriculture college at Bhavanisagar so that it benefits students and the farming community.

The party’s north union conference was held recently and former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram hoisted the conference flag. G. Venkadachalam, deputy secretary, inaugurated the conference in which various resolutions were adopted.

A resolution said that the Agricultural Research Station of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is located in Bhavanisagar on a vast land that has adequate water facility and infrastructure. Farming is a major activity in the region and students from Bhavanisagar pursue various agriculture courses in colleges located in other districts.

Also, students from TNAU frequently visit Bhavanisagar and interact with farmers as part of their training programme.

Since most of the students’ families continue to depend on agriculture, starting an agricultural college here would benefit students and the farming community in large.

Also, students from the hilly areas of Talavadi and Bargur would benefit by the new college. It would also help in development of the region, the resolution said and pointed out that the DMK had in its election manifesto promised to start a college at Bhavanisagar.

Another resolution said that a government dispensary continues to function at Bhavanisagar where sufficient stock of medicine is not available. People in many villages have to depend on the dispensary that fails to fulfill their medical needs.

Also, panchayat union office, banks, police stations, bus stand, schools and Lower Bhavani Project park are located in the area. As many as 35,000 people in 75 habitations in six village panchayats are located in and around the dispensary. “But, for medical emergencies, people have to reach Sathyamangalam or Punjai Puliyampatti and commuting is always a problem”, the resolution said. The resolution wanted the dispensary to be upgraded as a primary health centre so that improved facilities and availability of doctors round-the-clock fulfills the medical needs of the people, including pregnant women.

The third resolution said that the town panchayat marriage hall situated in the area lacks drinking water facility, kitchen and rooms. People face difficulty in conducting functions in the hall. The resolution wanted the government to improve the amenities and construct rooms for visitors in the hall.