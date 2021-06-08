Essentials distributed to villagers in containment zone in Erode

Revenue department officials distributed essential commodities to 252 families at Odathurai village in Gobichettipalayam Taluk who were in the containment zone,here.

A total of 116 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and the village was demarcated as a containment zone 10 days ago. Following a request from the villagers, a team led by Bhavani Tahsildar Muthukrishnan and other officials distributed essentials that would meet their needs for a week. Over 900 people are living in the village and officials assured to provide more assistance in the coming week.

The villagers, who are mostly daily earners, have lost their income and were unable to meet their basic needs.