Coimbatore

Essentials distributed to students’ families at Kathirimalai

Staff Reporter ERODE

Essential commodities including rice and groceries were distributed to the families of 19 students at Kathirimalai tribal hamlet in Bargur Panchayat here.

The hamlet in Anthiyur block is located in the forest area coming under Chennampatti Forest Range of Erode Forest Division and can be reached by walking for five hours from Elakiyampatti at the foothills in Kolathur in Salem district. The hamlet has no road facility and solar power is provided for the houses. The Government Tribal Residential Middle School is functioning at Kathirimalai that has 19 students.

Members of Tamil Nadu Teachers Wardens Welfare Association arranged essentials for the families and District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Vani Lakshmi Jegadambal distributed the essentials to the families at the foothills on Friday. State treasurer of the association Selvakumar, secretary Ramasamy and members were present.

