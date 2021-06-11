Essential commodities distributed to workers

ERODE

11 June 2021 23:47 IST

Vizhuthugal, an NGO, distributed essential commodities to 415 families of sanitary workers in 10 panchayats in Nambiyur taluk here on Friday.

M. Thangavel, Director of the NGO, Kannan, former councillor of Olalakovil Panchayat, V. Govindaraj, project coordinator, and K. Chandran, programme manager, distributed the items to the families at a function held here.

A release from the organisation said that Vizhuthugal Social Education and Development Trust works towards the empowerment of the manual scavengers and sanitary workers who mostly come from marginalised and oppressed communities. These workers are directly exposed to wastes which increase the risk of them contracting the deadly virus. Hence, safety gears were also provided to them, the release said.

Workers were also asked to follow COVID-19 norms and wear double-layered masks and eat healthy food.