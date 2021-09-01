Coimbatore

01 September 2021 23:35 IST

Government Museum, Coimbatore announced an essay writing competition for school students to mark the 100th death anniversary of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. A press release said that students from Classes VI, VII and VIII shall write an essay on the topic ‘Bharati and Tamil’ for 100 words; Class IX and X students on the topic ‘Bharati and Women Freedom’ for 200 words and students of Classes XI and XII shall write an essay on the topic ‘Bharati in Freedom Struggle’ for 250 words. The essays could be in Tamil and English and must carry the name, class, school’s name, contact number, e-mail address and residential address.

The last date for submission is September 11 and the essays could be submitted via e-mail at kovaimuseum@gmail.com and through post at Government Museum, No. 21, Nehru Stadium, Opp. V.O.C. Zoological Park, Coimbatore-641018. For further details, contact 93466 43422.

